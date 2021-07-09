Click here for updates on this story
GALLATIN, Tennessee (WSMV) -- The man accused of the deadliest mass murder in Tennessee history appears in court on Friday.
Michael Cummins was charged with eight first-degree murders. He is accused of the murders of eight people, including his parents and a 12-year-old child, in 2019.
On Friday, Cummins will appear for a motions hearing.
Cummins will face the death penalty in front of what has been decided as a sequestered jury.
Cummins recently appeared in Summer County Court in April for one of four motion hearings.
His trial was set for April of 2022. There is a possibility of different trials for the murders.
