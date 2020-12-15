Click here for updates on this story
ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) -- Police have arrested a man they say hit a 11-year-old girl over the weekend.
The incident happened in the 2500 block of Nebraska Avenue around 9:20 a.m.
According to police, the girl and her mom were getting ready to take their puppy on a walk, when the mother left to go back inside because she needed a clean-up bag for the puppy.
While she was inside, the 11-year-old had the puppy had on a leash outside. The puppy began to pull toward the man and the girl asked him if the dog could sniff him.
The man then immediately struck the girl in the face, which knocked her to the ground, police said.
The suspect, described by police as a bald, middle-aged Black man, then continued walking.
The girl suffered from pain and redness to her face from the hit.
He was later taken into custody Tuesday.
