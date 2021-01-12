Man accused of poisoning wife's cereal with heroin heading to trial

Click here for updates on this story
Genesee County, MI (WNEM) -- A Genesee County man who is accused of poisoning his wife's cereal with heroin is headed to trial.
Jason Harris was charged in 2019 for the murder of his wife, Christina Harris. He is accused of putting a lethal dose of heroin in his wife's cereal in 2014.
Harris' trial was originally scheduled to begin on Jan. 12, 2021, but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
His new trial date has been set for April 6.
