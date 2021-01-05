Click here for updates on this story
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. (WNEP) -- Burglary, Criminal Trespass, and theft charges have been filed against a man accused of stealing from homes damaged in a fire last Thursday in Schuylkill County.
Joseph Minnich, of Mahanoy City, was arrested for burglarizing the properties on West South Street in the borough.
Minnich is locked up in the Schuylkill County Prison.
