A 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the Aegean Sea off Greece and Turkey on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
At least six buildings have been destroyed in the Turkish cities of Izmir, Bornova and Bayrakli following the tremor, the Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter.
There were no reports of loss of life yet in the Turkish cities impacted.
"Our teams continue their screening and interventions in the field" he said.
This is a developing story.
