(CNN) — Macaulay Culkin y Brenda Song dieron la bienvenida a un bebé, confirmó un representante de Culkin a CNN.
La pareja dio la bienvenida a un niño llamado Dakota Song Culkin, en honor a la fallecida hermana del actor, Dakota, quien murió en 2008 a los 29 años.
El bebé nació el 5 de abril en Los Ángeles.
«Estamos muy contentos», dijeron Culkin y Song en un comunicado obtenido por CNN y reportado por primera vez por Esquire.
Culkin y Song se conocieron hace unos años en el set de «Changeland». Ambos tuvieron papeles en la película.
Actualmente, Culkin está filmando la décima temporada de «American Horror Story» con Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe y Finn Wittrock.
