(CNN Español) — México recibió la madrugada de este jueves el primer embarque de vacunas contra covid-19 del mecanismo Covax.
Un vuelo desde Ámsterdam trasladó hasta Ciudad de México un lote con 1.075.200 de vacunas de AstraZeneca.
«Este embarque es la primera entrega de un total de 51,5 millones de dosis contratadas al mecanismo multilateral Covax, para inmunizar a 25,75 millones de personas», explicó la Cancillería de México en un comunicado.
Hasta la fecha, México ha recibido 18.604.325 dosis de vacunas contra el coronavirus de distintas farmacéuticas, detalló la Cancillería.
