(CNN Español) — El Gobierno de Guanajuato informó este jueves la muerte de nueve personas por arma de fuego y una persona herida en la colonia Arboledas de San Rafael en Celaya, Guanajuato.
Las autoridades llegaron al lugar tras llamadas al 911 que alertaban sobre disparos en la zona, según un comunicado. Al entrar a la residencia donde se llevaba a cabo un velorio encontraron los nueve cuerpos sin vida y una persona herida quien ha sido trasladada a un hospital.
La Fiscalía del Estado de Guanajuato se encuentra en el lugar investigando y buscando información.
