(CNN) — La Secretaría de Salud de México firmó un acuerdo para comprar 35 millones de dosis de la vacuna china de CanSino Biologics contra el coronavirus, dijo el secretario de Relaciones Exteriores mexicano, Marcelo Ebrard, en un tuit publicado el miércoles por la noche.
Ebrard había dicho anteriormente que México esperaba oficializar el acuerdo esta semana.
México ha confirmado casi 1,2 millones de casos de coronavirus, según la Universidad Johns Hopkins. El país ha reportado el cuarto número más alto de muertes por el virus del mundo, con más de 111.000 muertes.
