(CNN Español) –– Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, expresidente de Brasil, dio a entender que será candidato a la presidencia en las elecciones de 2022, durante una entrevista con el medio portugués RTP.
Aunque no afirmó que se postulará, Lula dijo que «cuando sea candidato» tendrá un año menos que el actual presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden. Entonces, el exmandatario añadió: «Si yo estuviera sano y fuese necesario cumplir una tarea más, puedes estar seguro de que estaré ahí para dar lucha. Pero no es mi prioridad».
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.