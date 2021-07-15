Click here for updates on this story
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) -- A Louisville mother is taking action after her son was killed in a hit-and-run.
Patricia Bishop's 28-year-old son Daniel Logsdon died in the hit and run last November on New Cut road. There were at least four deadly hit-and-runs that month. So far, no one has been arrested.
According to LMPD, this year there have been nearly 1,000 hit-and-runs in Louisville. Bishop has started an online petition for stricter laws when it comes to hit-and-run's called "Daniel's Law." So far, more there have been more than 1,600 signatures.
"My son is not coming back. There's no getting him back but if I can prevent it from happening to another mother or father, I will," said Bishop.
Bishop says she's contacted several policymakers.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.