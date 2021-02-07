(CNN Español) — Los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay se coronaron campeones del Super Bowl al derrotar a los Chiefs de Kansas City. Tom Brady, en su primer año como mariscal de campo de los Buccaneers, logró su séptimo anillo de campeonato, luego de un paso histórico con los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra.
Fue una final inédita por el enfrentamiento entre ambos equipos por primera vez en un Super Bowl, pero también por ser la primera en la que uno de los clasificados jugaba en su propio estadio: el Raymond James de Tampa.
El partido terminó 31- 9.
Los memes del show de The Weeknd en el medio tiempo del Super Bowl
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.