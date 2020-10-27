(CNN) — Después de una temporada de Grandes Ligas como ninguna otra, los Dodgers de Los Ángeles son campeones de la Serie Mundial, tras derrotar a los Rays de Tampa Bay 3-1 en el Juego 6 y ganar la serie cuatro juegos contra dos.
Los Dodgers ganan la Serie Mundial por primera vez desde 1988
- olivertapia
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Amber Alert canceled after 2 girls are found safe in Oklahoma
- Man suspected of killing and abducting his children was in the middle of divorce
- Police confirm they've found the body of Marina Bischoff
- Child kidnapping in Kansas City, Kansas leads to high-speed chase
- A fourth-grader walked to school to use its WiFi because he didn't have internet at home
- Father of 2 slain Leavenworth boys charged with capital murder
- Community in mourning of Leavenworth County double homicide
- Knife-wielding suspect killed after charging trooper in Cass County, highway patrol says
- Police: Child forced to drink hot sauce until he vomited, hold bottle rocket in mouth until it exploded
- Police deal with hundreds of minors getting into fights at Independence Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.