(CNN) — Los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades de EE. UU. y la Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos de EE. UU. recomiendan que el país pause el uso de la vacuna covid-19 de Johnson & Johnson tras «seis raros casos de coágulos reportados en EE.UU.»
Los CDC y la FDA recomiendan que EE. UU. suspenda el uso de la vacuna de covid-19 de Johnson & Johnson por preocupaciones sobre coágulos sanguíneos
- CNNEE
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.