Click here for updates on this story
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The life-size statue of County Music icon Loretta Lynn was debuted Tuesday outside the Ryman Auditorium. Loretta’s figure took its place next to Little Jimmie Dickens and Bill Monroe.
Tuesday’s unveiling was only days after the 60th anniversary of Loretta’s Grand Ole Opry debut, which at the time was live from The Ryman.
Lynn was there as the statue was unveiled.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.