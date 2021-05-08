Click here for updates on this story
COOKEVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- In Putnam County today, there was plenty of entertainment this morning for those commuting to work who spotted a Zebra on the loose near a school.
The zebra quickly captured the attention of everyone driving by and the surrounding community.
"Good Morning Prescott Families - There is a zebra on the loose in the Prescott area. It escaped a truck, was tased, and is mad. Do not approach (Yes, really)," the Facebook message stated.
Prescott South Middle School teacher Ashley Danielle Francis noticed the odd-looking pony on her drive to work. Lucky for all of us, she managed to snap a few pictures of the animal after its escape.
Francis said, "It’s just the craziest thing I ever think I’ve ever seen in this small town of Cookeville, Tennessee. There’s just a zebra on the highway. I was about 20 seconds away from the school, like pulling off the highway to come to school. It didn’t seem mad. It just seems scared and it was a little one too. It wasn’t a full-grown zebra because I have seen them at the zoo before. It was little and I just felt really sorry for it. But luckily, I’ve heard that it was captured and returned and everything was safe and nobody got hurt. It didn’t get hit by a car that’s what I started to worry about."
Fortunately, the zebra's life on the run didn't last long, as it was captured later Friday morning.
"The zebra has been captured," a follow-up message from the school read.
The Zebra was bought at an exotic wild animal sale and escaped while being delivered. No one was injured during the event.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.