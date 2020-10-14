Click here for updates on this story
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As the holidays quickly approach, Swope Park is preparing for their drive-thru light show.
Winter Magic, the longest animated light tunnel in the Midwest, stretches about one mile on Oakwood Drive in Camp Lake of the Woods. The one-mile display is completely adorned with lights.
The cost is $20 per carload and a percentage of proceeds will benefit KC Parks Summer Camp Scholarship Fund.
There will be nine themed areas in Winter Magic, sections dedicated to the 12 Days of Christmas, a toy workshop, and a stained-glass nativity.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.