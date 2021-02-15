KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Rolling power outages came through the metro Monday after the Southwest Power Pool, which covers 14 states, asked member electric utilities to shut off power in short bursts to avoid larger, uncontrolled outages due to a spike in usage throughout the region.
Monday’s outages in several metro-area cities lasted 30 minutes to one hour and took a lot of people off guard.
One such person was Tyler Banker, the general manager of Fiorella’s Jack Stack in the Freight House District, who watched the power go out in the restaurant at 12:30 p.m.
“We probably had just under 100 customers at that moment,” said Banker.
He assumed the cold and snow had snapped a line, then he went online to report the outage and saw the news about planned outages in unspecified areas of the metro.
“When they said they were rolling I was like, are they going to roll back around? Is this going to happen again today?” Banker recalled.
That would have been a major setback.
He wasn’t stressed about the lights. The staff were able to open blinds to get daylight in.
The trouble is that the upscale BBQ restaurant cooks with wood, which puts out a lot of smoke. The hoods that suck out that smoke are powered by electricity, so they had to douse the flames and put all cooking on hold.
“You don’t want to have smoke billowing out throughout the restaurant,” Banker explained, “and you obviously don’t want to open the doors because it’s negative five degrees outside.”
Getting the fire back up to the right temperature takes up to an hour, so Banker was happy to hear it would be just once for them, at least for Monday.
He wasn’t upset about how things were handled by Evergy but did have some constructive feedback.
“I guess if you knew where the targeted area was going to be, it would be nice to have a heads up that this was going to be your area, so that people weren’t impacted as much as they were today," he opined. “But I understand that things happen, and we are in a once in a generation type of event.”
Customers, he said, were understanding and patient.
“Anything that we had prepared that was ready to come out, we let them enjoy and finish, and a lot of them stuck it out and were able to enjoy a nice lunch afterwards,” Banker described.
Evergy said if they do have to have another rolling outage, they will try not to hit the same customers twice.
Banker is hoping that means they’re in the clear for a while.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.