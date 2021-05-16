WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A local Kansas Health Department found a way to get area students to express their feelings of conquering COVID through artwork.
“With COVID…with all the crazy things we’ve all seen in the last 14 to 15 months we’ve found that creativity is super important,” says Allen Greiner the Chief Medical Officer for the Unified Government Wyandotte County/KCK public health department.
That’s why the public health department decided to allow students to put their creative minds on display, for their hashtag I helped conquer COVID competition.
“We have found that creative messaging, creative imagery really makes a difference in changing people’s mind about all sorts of health issues,” says Greiner.
After recognizing several students from across the county’s school districts, it was time to unveil the grand prize winners, from elementary, middle school and high school.
“I decided to combine COVID with culture together because if they come together then we will help stop COVID together,” says the high school winner.
