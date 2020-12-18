PLEASANT VALLEY, MO (KCTV) - - An extended family of six has lost everything one week before Christmas after fire ripped through their Northland home.
Five adults and a 10-year-old lived in the home on Pleasant Valley Road just west of I-35. All are now trying to figure out what’s next, while grieving the loss of two pets.
“It’s terrible,” said Kristie McCall, who owns the home.
It was the family dog who alerted the people inside: her son’s girlfriend, Valery Sanchez, and his girlfriend’s brother, Israel Sanchez, at about 1:30 p.m. Friday.
“The dog was barking and raising Cain. They thought he just wanted to get out of the kennel,” McCall recounted
When Israel got downstairs, there were sparks flying around the kennel.
“The sparks were all around him, popping. He couldn’t get to him,” said McCall.
Israel was able to wake Val in the front room - and the pair ran out back - but there was no safe way to get back for their cat, Mr. Lovers, or 3-year-old Boxer mix, Manny.
McCall lived in the home with her son, his girlfriend Val, Val’s 10-year-old son, Val’s brother Israel and Israel’s girlfriend.
Friday night, they split up to stay with friends and a hotel room after watching the home’s blasted out windows get boarded up.
“We just put the tree up. They bought presents and - I hide mine because the kids open them - but they put theirs out. It’s just not pretty. It’s a horrible time,” said McCall, “Not that it’s a good time ever, but you know.”
The Pleasant Valley Fire Department says its investigation is not yet final, but it appears to have been an electrical fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.