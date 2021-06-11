MERRIAM, Kan. -- Delays in manufacturing have led to a diminishing inventory of cars on the market.
The ripple effect is reaching used car dealerships, too.
At Country Hill Motors in Merriam, the lot is full of inventory. Danny Zaslavsky, the manager of the dealership, said the business has had to work harder to find stock.
"It's been kind of wild," Zaslavsky said.
He noted that dealerships have had to buy used vehicles aggressively, often visiting Craigslist and other sites to find sellers.
That's what brought Seth Schumacher to the lot on Thursday. Country Hill had reached out about a minivan he had listed.
"We just thought we'd come by and see what they could offer us," he said.
Buyers may find themselves searching longer for the right car at the right price.
According to iseecars.com, prices have increased, too. They're up 16.8% year over year in Kan., and 18.4% in Mo.
Tyler Roberts has been shopping since the air conditioning quit on his 2000 Chevy Suburban.
"I'm just looking for something more efficient and reliable," he said.
He noted that it has seemed harder to find specific vehicles, in his case a used Toyota FJ cruiser.
"If you find something where the mileage is good and the price is good," he said. "It's going to be gone pretty quick."
For sellers, Zaslavsky said he recommends going online to look at how much specific models are selling for, rather than checking blue book prices, since those are delayed.
For buyers, Zaslavsky said, you can still find a good deal in a seller's market.
"There are vehicles out there," he said.
