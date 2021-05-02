INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV)-- As more and more of the population gets the COVID-19 vaccine, people are starting to feel comfortable gathering together once again.
Today, a community members came together at Susquehanna Baptist Church to remember all the lives lost in the last year.
The crowd sat on lawn chairs and picnic blankets among a sea of white crosses, each one representing a local life lost to COVID-19.
“We lost several, several members of the year. It’s been a rough year,” church member Rochelle Willis said.
Many of the white crosses bore ribbons and a name. The names were of those who passed in the last year. They were submitted by the community. Some died of COVID-19, and others of different causes. But none of them were able to have a full funeral due to the pandemic.
Having a memorial service for all the lives lost was church member Brenda Dannaldson’s idea.
“I just felt like it was time to have a memorial where we could all get together and actually worship and acknowledge the people who have passed away,” Dannaldson said.
The church invited the entire community, not just those in the congregation.
“For most of the summer we held outdoor services so we’re pretty used to setting up the sound system like this and everything,” youth pastor Silas Khosravipour said.
The service was a lot like a funeral, with comforting music, words and prayer.
The names of those who died in the past year were read out loud. With each name, those who knew them stood up.
“I didn’t stand up for all of them because it’s so hard for me to get up after my major back surgery, but there were a lot of people I knew,” Dannaldson said.
Though the event was somber, the hugs and togetherness offered hope for the future.
“I think kind of we’ve been to the top of the mountain and we’re heading down the other side, back down to the valley which is nice,” church member Jerry Willis said.
While health officials are feeling hopeful as well, they’re also a little nervous about a steady uptick in COVID-19 cases recently.
The University of Kansas Health System recently had to re-open a second COVID intensive care unit, after closing it months ago.
“It’s important to know who we are not seeing in the hospital and that is those older patients. Especially those nursing home patients who have been vaccinated,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson said.
Dr. Hawkinson noted the hospital hasn’t had a patient over 75 years old in weeks. The patients coming in now are younger and unvaccinated.
“If you’re a young person, your risk of getting ill and going to the hospital is certainly lower, but it is still there,” Hawkinson.
The uptick is likely due in part to unvaccinated people taking advantage of loosened restrictions. Hawkinson said though that precautions like social distancing and wearing masks are still recommended in public, indoor spaces.
He hopes people will still take precautions when needed, and also get vaccinated. At The University of Kansas Health System alone, there are hundreds of unfilled appointments for the vaccines.
Hawkinson hopes those eligible sign up for an appointment to get vaccinated, to avoid more COVID memorials in the future.
“There are people in other countries who would give anything to be able to have that opportunity to get the vaccine. We in America have that opportunity, let’s take it vantage of that. For ourselves and for each other and our community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.