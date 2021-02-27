(CNN Español) — Este sábado llegaron a Ciudad de México 800.000 dosis de la vacuna Sinovac contra el covid-19 desde China.
Este es el segundo lote de vacunas que envía la farmacéutica a México. El primero llegó el 20 de febrero con 200.000 dosis.
MIRA: Uruguay anuncia acuerdo con Pfizer y Sinovac para adquirir vacunas contra el covid-19
La Comisión Federal para la Protección de Riesgos Sanitarios (Cofepris) autorizó el uso de emergencia de esta vacuna el 9 de febrero.
Según la Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores a la fecha México ha recibido un total de 3.839.625 dosis de vacunas de las farmacéuticas Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Sputnik V y CanSinoBio.
MIRA: La temperatura en México aumenta más rápido que en el resto del planeta
