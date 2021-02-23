(CNN Español) — Marcelo Ebrard, secretario de Relaciones Exteriores de México, informó a través de su cuenta verificada de Twitter que llegó a Ciudad de México un avión procedente de Moscú con 200.000 vacunas Sputnik V contra el covid-19.
(Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Rusia vacuna a Latinoamérica contra el coronavirus: así fue cómo la vacuna Sputnik V se extendió por la región
Ebrard, dijo que este embarque llega derivado de una reciente conversación del presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, y el presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin.
