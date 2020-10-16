Click here for updates on this story
BENTON COUNTY, AR (KFSM) -- A little boy wanted an “America” themed birthday party last month and invited Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) deputies to join.
Bennett raised $500 to donate to a first responder’s charity for his birthday and chose to donate the money to the BCSO Police Athletic League (PAL).
PAL is a youth-serving organization that works to build trust between law enforcement and youth through educational, athletic and recreational activities.
BCSO thanked Bennett in a Facebook post, writing, “Additionally, Bennett, with the help of his family, thoughtfully provided our deputies with some extra special snacks to keep us going. We are very thankful for this family’s support and generous gifts.”
Great job Bennett!
