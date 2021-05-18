LIST: House members who said they were vaccinated against Covid-19

Mask mandates may be being lifted across the country, but not in the United States House of Representatives. In a memo sent to members May 17, the Office of the Attending Physician wrote to remind members that masks are still required.

"Extra precautions are necessary given the substantial number of partially vaccinated, unvaccinated, and vaccine-indeterminate individuals," the letter read. "These measure allow for all participants to be treated in the same fashion without displaying any unique identification feature that would separate individuals based on their vaccination or health status."

CNN has confirmed that 219 of the 219 House Democrats say they have received the Covid-19 vaccination, and 95 of the 211 Republicans say they are vaccinated.

The total membership of the House Republican conference has changed from 212 to 211 to reflect the resignation of Rep. Steve Stivers from the House of Representatives.

One hundred and eleven Republican offices did not respond to multiple CNN inquires about the members' vaccination status.

The list of the members who told CNN they are vaccinated is below:

House Democrats: 219 of 219

  1. Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina
  2. Rep. Pete Aguilar of California
  3. Rep. Colin Allred of Texas
  4. Rep. Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts
  5. Rep. Cynthia Axne of Iowa
  6. Rep. Nanette Barragán of California
  7. Rep. Karen Bass of California
  8. Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio
  9. Rep. Ami Bera of California
  10. Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia
  11. Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr. of Georgia
  12. Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon
  13. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware
  14. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon
  15. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia
  16. Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York
  17. Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania
  18. Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland
  19. Rep. Julia Brownley of California
  20. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri
  21. Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois
  22. Rep. G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina
  23. Rep. Salud Carbajal of California
  24. Rep. Tony Cárdenas of California
  25. Rep. André Carson of Indiana
  26. Rep. Troy Carter of Louisiana
  27. Rep. Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania
  28. Rep. Ed Case of Hawaii
  29. Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois
  30. Rep. Kathy Castor of Florida
  31. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas
  32. Rep. Judy Chu of California
  33. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island
  34. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts
  35. Rep. Yvette D. Clarke of New York
  36. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri
  37. Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina
  38. Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee
  39. Rep. Gerald Connolly of Virginia
  40. Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee
  41. Rep. Luis Correa of California
  42. Rep. Jim Costa of California
  43. Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut
  44. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota
  45. Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida
  46. Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado
  47. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas
  48. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas
  49. Rep. Danny K. Davis of Illinois
  50. Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania
  51. Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon
  52. Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado
  53. Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro of Connecticut
  54. Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington
  55. Rep. Antonio Delgado of New York
  56. Rep. Val Demings of Florida
  57. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier of California
  58. Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida
  59. Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan
  60. Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas
  61. Rep. Michael Doyle of Pennsylvania
  62. Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas
  63. Rep. Anna G. Eshoo of California
  64. Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York
  65. Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania
  66. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher of Texas
  67. Rep. Bill Foster of Illinois
  68. Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida
  69. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona
  70. Rep. John Garamendi of California
  71. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García of Illinois
  72. Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas
  73. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine
  74. Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California
  75. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas
  76. Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey
  77. Rep. Al Green of Texas
  78. Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona
  79. Rep. Josh Harder of California
  80. Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut
  81. Rep. Brian Higgins of New York
  82. Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut
  83. Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada
  84. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania
  85. Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland
  86. Rep. Jared Huffman of California
  87. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas
  88. Rep. Sara Jacobs of California
  89. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington
  90. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York
  91. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas
  92. Rep. Henry C. "Hank" Jr. Johnson of Georgia
  93. Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York
  94. Rep. Kaialiʻi Kahele of Hawaii
  95. Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio
  96. Rep. William Keating of Massachusetts
  97. Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois
  98. Rep. Ro Khanna of California
  99. Rep. Daniel Kildee of Michigan
  100. Rep. Derek Kilmer of Washington
  101. Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey
  102. Rep. Ron Kind of Wisconsin
  103. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona
  104. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois
  105. Rep. Ann Kuster of New Hampshire
  106. Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania
  107. Rep. Jim Langevin of Rhode Island
  108. Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington
  109. Rep. John B. Larson of Connecticut
  110. Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan
  111. Rep. Al Lawson of Florid
  112. Rep. Barbara Lee of California
  113. Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada
  114. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez of New Mexico
  115. Rep. Andy Levin of Michigan
  116. Rep. Mike Levin of California
  117. Rep. Ted Lieu of California
  118. Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California
  119. Rep. Alan Lowenthal of California
  120. Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia
  121. Rep. Stephen F. Lynch of Massachusetts
  122. Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey
  123. Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York
  124. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York
  125. Rep. Kathy Manning of North Carolina
  126. Rep. Doris O. Matsui of California
  127. Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia
  128. Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota
  129. Rep. A. Donald McEachin of Virginia
  130. Rep. James McGovern of Massachusetts
  131. Rep. Jerry McNerney of California
  132. Rep. Gregory W. Meeks of New York
  133. Rep. Grace Meng of New York
  134. Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland
  135. Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin
  136. Rep. Joseph Morelle of New York
  137. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts
  138. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan of Indiana
  139. Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida
  140. Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York
  141. Rep. Grace Napolitano of California
  142. Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts
  143. Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado
  144. Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois
  145. Rep. Donald Norcross of New Jersey
  146. Rep. Tom O'Halleran of Arizona
  147. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
  148. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
  149. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. of New Jersey
  150. Rep. Jimmy Panetta of California
  151. Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire
  152. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. of New Jersey
  153. Rep. Donald Payne Jr. of New Jersey
  154. Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California
  155. Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado
  156. Rep. Scott Peters of California
  157. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota
  158. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine
  159. Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin
  160. Rep. Katie Porter of California
  161. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
  162. Rep. David Price of North Carolina
  163. Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois
  164. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland
  165. Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York
  166. Rep. Deborah K. Ross of North Carolina
  167. Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard of California
  168. Rep. Raul Ruiz of California
  169. Rep. C. A. Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland
  170. Rep. Bobby L. Rush of Illinois
  171. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio
  172. Rep. Linda Sánchez of California
  173. Rep. John P. Sarbanes of Maryland
  174. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania
  175. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois
  176. Rep. Adam Schiff of California
  177. Rep. Bradley Schneider of Illinois
  178. Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon
  179. Rep. Kim Schrier of Washington
  180. Rep. David Scott of Georgia
  181. Rep. Robert C. Scott of Virginia
  182. Rep. Terri A. Sewell of Alabama
  183. Rep. Brad Sherman of California
  184. Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey
  185. Rep. Albio Sires of New Jersey
  186. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan
  187. Rep. Adam Smith of Washington
  188. Rep. Darren Soto of Florida
  189. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia
  190. Rep. Jackie Speier of California
  191. Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona
  192. Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan
  193. Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Washington
  194. Rep. Thomas Suozzi of New York
  195. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California
  196. Rep. Mark Takano of California
  197. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson of Mississippi
  198. Rep. Mike Thompson of California
  199. Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada
  200. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
  201. Rep. Paul D. Tonko of New York
  202. Rep. Norma Torres of California
  203. Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York
  204. Rep. Lori Trahan of Massachusetts
  205. Rep. David Trone of Maryland
  206. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois
  207. Rep. Juan Vargas of California
  208. Rep. Marc Veasey of Texas
  209. Rep. Filemon Vela of Texas
  210. Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez of New York
  211. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida
  212. Rep. Maxine Waters of California
  213. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey
  214. Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont
  215. Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia
  216. Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania
  217. Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia
  218. Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida
  219. Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky

House Republicans: 95 of 211

  1. Rep. Robert Aderholt of Alabama
  2. Rep. Rick Allen of Georgia
  3. Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada
  4. Rep. Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota
  5. Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska
  6. Rep. Troy Balderson of Ohio
  7. Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky
  8. Rep. Cliff Bentz of Oregon
  9. Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan
  10. Rep. Stephanie I. Bice of Oklahoma
  11. Rep. Gus M. Bilirakis of Florida
  12. Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas
  13. Rep. Larry Bucshon of Indiana
  14. Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina
  15. Rep. Michael Burgess of Texas
  16. Rep. Ken Calvert of California
  17. Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia
  18. Rep. John Carter of Texas
  19. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming
  20. Rep. Ben Cline of Virginia
  21. Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma
  22. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky
  23. Rep. Rick Crawford of Arkansas
  24. Rep. John R. Curtis of Utah
  25. Rep. Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee
  26. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida
  27. Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina
  28. Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa
  29. Rep. Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota
  30. Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina
  31. Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin
  32. Rep. Bob Gibbs of Ohio
  33. Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez of Florida
  34. Rep. Paul A. Gosar of Arizona
  35. Rep. Kay Granger of Texas
  36. Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee
  37. Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi
  38. Rep. Brett Guthrie of Kentucky
  39. Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma
  40. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington
  41. Rep. French Hill of Arkansas
  42. Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina
  43. Rep. Darrell Issa of California
  44. Rep. Chris Jacobs of New York
  45. Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota
  46. Rep. David Joyce of Ohio
  47. Rep. John Joyce of Pennsylvania
  48. Rep. John Katko of New York
  49. Rep. Young Kim of California
  50. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
  51. Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee
  52. Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois
  53. Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado
  54. Rep. Robert E. Latta of Ohio
  55. Rep. Julia Letlow of Louisiana
  56. Rep. Billy Long of Missouri
  57. Rep. Frank Lucas of Oklahoma
  58. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina
  59. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California
  60. Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas
  61. Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina
  62. Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan
  63. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa
  64. Rep. Carol Miller of West Virginia
  65. Rep. John Moolenaar of Michigan
  66. Rep. Blake D. Moore of Utah
  67. Rep. Gregory Francis Murphy of North Carolina
  68. Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina
  69. Rep. Jay Obernolte of California
  70. Rep. Steven Palazzo of Mississippi
  71. Rep. Gary Palmer of Alabama
  72. Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana
  73. Rep. Tom Reed of New York
  74. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington
  75. Rep. Harold Rogers of Kentucky
  76. Rep. John W. Rose of Tennessee
  77. Rep. David Rouzer of North Carolina
  78. Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia
  79. Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas
  80. Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana
  81. Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah
  82. Rep. Van Taylor of Texas
  83. Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York
  84. Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan
  85. Rep. David Valadao of California
  86. Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey
  87. Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri
  88. Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan
  89. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana
  90. Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio
  91. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas
  92. Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina
  93. Rep. Robert J. Wittman of Virginia
  94. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas
  95. Rep. Don Young of Alaska

Non-voting House members:

  1. R.C. Jenniffer González-Colón of Puerto Rico, Republican
  2. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton of District of Columbia, Democrat
  3. Del. Stacey Plaskett of Virgin Islands, Democrat
  4. Del. Amata Coleman Radewagen of American Samoa, Republican
  5. Del. Gregorio Sablan of Northern Mariana Islands, Democrat
  6. Del. Michael F. Q. San Nicolas of Guam, Democrat

