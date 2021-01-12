After a day filled with a flurry court filings and emotional battery for those on both sides of the issue, Lisa Montgomery was executed just before/after ?? pm Tuesday at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Montgomery, 52, was put to death by lethal injection for the brutal murder of Bobbie Jo Stinnett in Skidmore, MO in 2004. Stinnett was strangled and cut open so that Montgomery could take her unborn child.
Montgomery has been scheduled to die at 6 p.m. Eastern Time, but late Monday night, a federal judge granted a stay of execution. The Justice department followed with an appeal, the execution was on, then off and the case finally went to the US Supreme Court. Late Tuesday night, the high court cleared the way for the execution.
Supporters say Montgomery was tortured, beaten, raped and neglected throughout her life and resulting in mental illness. She was diagnosed with bipolar, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, borderline personality disorder and psychosis and should not die. But many others, including most in the town of Skidmore sought “Justice for Bobbie Jo.”
A horrific murder
Lisa Montgomery never denied that she killed Bobbie Jo Stinnett and kidnapped the baby.
She went to the Stinnett home on the pretense of a adopting a puppy.
The murder was carefully planned. She researched how to perform a Cesarean section and made a dry run to Skidmore the day before the murder. She brought umbilical cord clamps, a rope and a knife to the house.
Nodaway County Sherriff Randy Strong was a lead investigator at the scene 16 years ago, and he says he is still haunted by what he saw. He never faltered on what Montgomery’s fate should be.
“My feeling has been, ever since the trial ended that we should go forward with the death penalty,” said Strong. “I think this is a case that the death penalty was made for.”
Historical perspective on federal executions
Lisa Montgomery is the 11th inmate executed by the Trump administration since the resumption of federal capital punishment last July, after a 17-year moratorium.
She will likely be the last federal inmate executed during the Trump administration, as the executions of two men scheduled to die this week were halted because they tested positive for Covid-19.
Montgomery is the first woman to die in a federal execution since 1953. Bonnie Heady died in the Missouri gas chamber for her role in the kidnapping and murder of Bobby Cosgrove Greenlease, Jr, in 1953. She and her accomplice, Carl Hall, were executed together in December of that year.
