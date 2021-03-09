A single supporter greeted former President Donald Trump when he returned to Manhattan for the first time since leaving office, per the New York Post. On Monday morning, only about 20 supporters showed up for a rally at the base of Trump Tower. New Yorkers, it seems, have Trump figured out.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, on the other hand, not so much.
Hours before Trump slipped into the big city almost unnoticed, TV viewers heard Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, struggle to explain why he's so intrigued by the president who encouraged a mob to attack Capitol -- where Graham was at work certifying an election -- on January 6.
"There's something about Trump," Graham, told "Axios on HBO." "There's a dark side -- and there's some magic there."
Trump has paraded his dark side ever since he was a misbehaving boy who was sent to military school by his exasperated parents. In adulthood, his boorish egomania grew until he became a race-baiting caricature, leading the so-called "birther" movement that wrongly questioned whether former President Barack Obama was born in America
Graham used to know this. Appearing on CNN in 2015, he told Alisyn Camerota that Trump was "a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot," that didn't represent his party . Nothing that has happened since then has erased the truth Graham spoke. However, Trump did become president, establishing a hold over the party that now finds him in control -- even after his defeat in his bid for reelection, and the disgraceful attack on Capitol carried out by his followers.
What Graham seems to find magical is that despite his many failures, which include not just Trump's defeat at the polls but his failed effort to help the GOP hold onto a Senate majority and his abysmal handling of the pandemic, Trump has a firm grip on millions of GOP voters. Their rabid devotion strikes fear in the wishy-washy hearts of certain politicians who might disagree with Trump, but worry about being challenged by someone loyal to the former president.
The power of political rage is well established. Anger, especially coming from a candidate at a crowded rally, can be electrifying. And the further the candidate goes with his or her display of emotion, the more powerful the effect. Call your opponent dishonest and the crowd may cheer. Call for her to be put in prison and the crowd my start chanting "Lock her up! Lock her up!" Call on people to "fight like hell," or they "won't have a country anymore," and they just might pour into the Senate shouting, "Hang Mike Pence!"
Pence, we must note, is a Republican. Following Biden's victory, Trump raised Pence, his vice president, up as an enemy because he refused to stop the Congress from certifying the results of the Electoral College, which would affirm that President Joe Biden would assume office on January 20. After the attack, Pence went silent for a while, but returned to public view by publishing an article that echoed Trump's false claims about "election integrity." Having escaped the mob, he now seems to be courting it.
Pence may want to claim Trump's followers for some future campaign. Others in Congress may simply fear what could happen if they cross him. Standing against a true master of political rage like Trump means risking a primary challenge in the next election. Trump has already thrown his support to a candidate challenging a GOP House member who voted to impeach him, and he is promising to campaign to defeat Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska because she's been "disloyal" to him.
Graham is secure in his Senate seat until 2026. He must have learned from his terrible showing when he sought the presidency in 2016 that the White House is not in his future. He claims that his concern now is the future of the Republican Party. To that end he wants to "harness the magic" of Trump. "He can make it [the GOP] bigger. He can make it stronger. He can make it more diverse. And he also could destroy it."
That Graham can imagine Trump destroying the Republican Party should make anyone wonder why he would have anything to do with the "dark side" that he considers somehow magical. Trump's politics of rage did energize certain voters. Demagogues have always been able to move people in this way. However, it takes a kind of willful indifference for someone with Graham's experience and background to ignore that this magic is also frighteningly dangerous.
The fact that Graham knows better is evident in the way he has wavered on the subject of Trump, vacillating between fealty and outrage. As he considers committing to the dark side, he might consider that Trump was the first president never to gain 50% support in the Gallup poll, was soundly defeated in 2020, and was impeached -- twice. And if these facts aren't enough to persuade him to turn back to the light, he might reflect on how when Trump, a New York native who became president, went home again, only one person in a city of nearly 8.4 million showed to welcome him.
