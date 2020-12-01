Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after testing for Covid-19.
His Mercedes team said that the seven-time Formula One world champion was self-isolating and had only mild symptoms.
"He is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery," said Mercedes in a statement.
According to Mercedes, Hamilton was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time.
Hamilton woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed that a contact from before his arrival in Bahrain had tested positive. He took a further test and returned a positive result.
Mercedes said a replacement driver for this weekend would be announced in due course.
This story is breaking news. More details to follow...
