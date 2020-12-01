(CNN Español) — Lewis Hamilton, campeón de la temporada 2020 de la Fórmula Uno, dio positivo por covid-19, informó este martes en un comunicado la escudería Mercedes-AMG Petronas.
Mercedes añadió que su piloto tomó tres exámenes la semana pasada y en todos dio negativo, incluyendo el día de la carrera del Gran Premio de Bahrein, pero este lunes presentó síntomas leves.
La escudería también informó que Lewis Hamilton se encuentra aislado siguiendo los protocolos y no se presentará al Gran Premio de Sakhir.
