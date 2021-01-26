KANSAS CITY, KS - (KCTV5) A road project that took more than two years is finally complete.
KDOT says the Westbound I-70 on the Lewis & Clark Viaduct reopened last weekend. The link between downtown Kansas City, MO and KCK was closed in 2018. The project was expected to cost $65 million. At one point work was delayed because of high water in the Kansas River.
KDOT says deck work on the bridge will continue this spring. That will require some lane closures.
