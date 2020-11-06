Click here for updates on this story
Michigan, USA (WNEM) -- The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is telling people not to eat some Tanimura & Antle brand romaine lettuce after a positive E. coli test.
A sample of the lettuce, packed as single heads, was collected at a Walmart in Comstock Park, and then tested. It came back positive for E. coli 0157:H7. Further analysis by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services laboratory determined that the strain of E. coli recovered from the product sample is highly related genetically to E. coli causing two recent illnesses in Michigan.
The lettuce was sold in a zip-top clear plastic bag with a blue label and white lettering. It has the UPC number 0-27918-20314-9 and a white sticker indicating it was packed in Salinas, California on October 15, 2020.
If you have the product, don’t eat it. You can return it to your place of purchase.
