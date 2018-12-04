Leslie Aguilar joined KCTV5 News in November 2018 as a multimedia journalist.
She previously reported along the Texas/Mexico border at KRGV in Weslaco, TX. There she covered immigration issues, public corruption and several devastating floods. The National Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists honored Leslie’s work covering Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Leslie has also worked for news stations in Waco, Amarillo and Dallas TV, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera.
Leslie was born and raised in Fort Worth, TX. She knew she wanted to be a journalist since the third grade. She earned her degree in journalism from the University of North Texas.
In her free time, Leslie enjoys a good book, trying out new restaurants, travelling, and spending time outdoors.
Though she’s a proud Texan, she’s thrilled to call Kansas City home. Don’t hesitate to reach out to her on social media to send any story ideas her way, recommend a favorite spot to eat, or just to say hello!
