(CNN Español) — El dirigente opositor venezolano y miembro fundador de Voluntad Popular, Leopoldo López, abandonó este sábado la residencia del embajador de España en Caracas, según confirmó a CNN una fuente con conocimiento del caso.
Según fuentes de la oposición venezolana, López estaría en territorio colombiano próximo a llegar a Bogotá.
Leopoldo López habló sobre sus conversaciones con militares 5:03
López permanecía desde abril de 2019 en la sede diplomática tras haber participado el 30 de abril junto con su entonces compañero de partido y presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Juan Guaidó, en un fallido levantamiento cívico-militar.
