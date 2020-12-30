LENEXA, Kan. -- Some of the first coronavirus vaccines are arriving at assisted living facilities in the Kansas City area.
At Homestead of Lenexa Jean Suman, 94, was one of nearly 30 residents who volunteered to receive the first dose Wednesday morning.
The facility is one of thousands nationwide that qualified for an on site treatment program, part of a partnership with CVS and Walgreens to distribute the Pfizer vaccine.
"There was nothing to it," Suman said. "They just stuck the needle in me. I didn't hardly feel it."
Suman said she had no doubts about whether to take the vaccine. She recalled getting a polio shot as a child. She said at the time her arm swelled up and hurt for days.
Wednesday, receiving her COVID-19 vaccine was a much more pleasant experience.
"I've always taken advantage of anything like a vaccine," she said. "I did it for my kids for polio. I think it saves your life."
KCTV5 reached out to other area nursing homes, as well as health officials in Missouri and Kansas. Many long term care facilities expect to receive vaccines in the next few weeks, and are already preparing.
Ali Ellis is a spokesperson for Midwest Health, the company that owns Homestead and six others in the Kansas City area.
She said that, due to limited supplies, distributors like CVS and Walgreens can only provide a day or two notice before giving the shots on site.
"Our goal right now is to be ready to go when we get that call or get that email," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.