LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Homestead of Lenexa residents and staff members will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday, December 30 at 9 am from CVS. CVS will administer the initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to both residents and staff during an on-site clinic.
The COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses to be fully effective, so CVS will return to Homestead of Lenexa in January to administer the second dose of the vaccine. A third clinic will also be held to ensure new residents are fully vaccinated.
Homestead of Lenexa leadership is grateful to be among the first receiving the vaccine.
“We feel fortunate to be offering the vaccine to our residents and staff,” said Homestead of Lenexa Executive Director, Steven Janasz. “We cannot thank CVS and the CDC enough for prioritizing our community and senior living communities across the country.”
The COVID-19 vaccine is not required, but Janasz is urging residents and staff to consider taking it.
“We are strongly encouraging residents and staff members to consider the benefits of the vaccine, the findings from the FDA, and to consult the advice of their primary care physician if they have concerns,” Said Janasz.
Other Homestead locations in the Kansas City area will receive their COVID-19 vaccinations soon, but those dates have yet to be confirmed.
