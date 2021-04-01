One of college basketball's all-time coaching greats is calling it a career.
Roy Williams, who led North Carolina to three national championships and guided UNC and Kansas to nine Final Fours, is retiring after 33 seasons as a head coach, UNC said Thursday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
