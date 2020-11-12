LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Lee’s Summit R-7 School District is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new middle school on Thursday, November 7 at 1:30 p.m. This is the school district's fourth middle school.
82.2% of voters approved the district's $224 million no tax rate increase bond issue on June 2, 2020. This was to help fund multiple projects to benefit the school district's community.
In collaboration with partners DLR Group and McCownGordon Construction, the fourth middle school is scheduled to open for the 2022-2023 school year.
The groundbreaking ceremony will follow social distancing and mask guidelines. It is at SE Bailey Road and Country Lane. The event will be invite-only but it will be recorded.
