LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) --
The Lee's Summit School Board will decide whether high and middle school students will return to in-person learning.
That could happen as soon as january 25th.
Last week, the board approved a return to in-person learning for elementary students.
Thursday's meeting starts at 5 o'clock.
It will be live-streamed on the district's YouTube page.
