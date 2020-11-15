LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A restaurant partnership that brought together Venezuelan owners and a black, serial-entrepreneur is dedicating a day to a local youth center. The restaurant, Sabor Latino, opened its doors at its new location in downtown Lee’s Summit in February 2020. Weeks later, it was hit hard by the COVID-19 shutdowns.
The restaurant says it wants to give back to the community by setting up a fundraising event for a local youth center. Pro Deo Youth Center is a Lee’s Summit youth organization that welcomes teens each week for mentorship, homework help and to address social and emotional needs.
The event will take place Sunday, Nov. 15 as Sabor Latino opens its doors on a normal day off to benefit Pro Deo. From 11 a.m.-8 p.m. that day, 15% of all sales – dine-in, carryout and delivery – will be given back to the local youth center.
“Every dollar raised will go directly to support Lee's Summit's only free after school program,” Pro Deo Executive Director Elaine Metcalf said. “Every dollar raised will help us purchase much needed supplies for activities, such as health and wellness, STEM, or expressive arts. and tutoring.”
Sabor Latino opened in February to massive fanfare pre-pandemic. They reopened in May with to-go options and have since expanded to delivery and 50 percent in-person capacity.
