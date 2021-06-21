LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A single-car crash in Lee's Summit on Monday afternoon has left one person dead and another with serious injuries.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at SE US 50 Highway and SE Blackwell at approximately 1:43 p.m. Monday where they found a black Toyota FJ Cruiser in the center median.
According to Lee's Summit police, it appeared the vehicle rolled several times.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Names have not been released at this time.
