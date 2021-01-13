LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, The Lee’s Summit Board of Education will hold a special meeting to decide whether high and middle school students will return to in-person learning. Classes have been virtual since November.
If approved, in-person classes would resume on Monday, January 25th.
Last week, the Board of Education approved a return to in-person learning for elementary students.
Thursday’s special meeting begins at 5:00 pm. It will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube page.
