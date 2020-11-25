LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) – The Leavenworth Board of County Commissioners voted 3-1 to not adopt Executive Order No. 20-68 requiring face coverings in public, indoor spaces.
Leavenworth County is the only county on the Kansas side of the metro area without a mask mandate.
The commissioners spoke for about an hour Wednesday morning about civil liberties versus general welfare.
Commissioner Vicky Haaz, the only board member to support the mandate, said she “loves individual freedoms” as much as anyone, but will not “put politics above public health.”
Jeff Culbertson, representing the First District, said if they do not have the power to enforce the rule, the board should not make the rule.
The Cities of Leavenworth and Lansing each approved a mask ordinance. The orders go into effect Saturday.
The public comment section of the meeting featured only citizens advocating against similar orders for the entire county.
“It hasn’t had any impact at all on the number of people who are or aren’t wearing masks. The only impact it’s had is that psychologically, it’s just making people stay home so that they don’t get harassed about masks,” said Pat Proctor, Kansas State Representative.
Chairman Doug Smith said the board encourages people to use common sense and wear mask, but it will not enforce the recommendation.
Leavenworth County has had 3,503 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths from the virus.
50 out of 151 counties in Kansas have a mask order.
