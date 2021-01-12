KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The federal government says states can now give the vaccine to people 65 and up as well as adults with a preexisting condition that makes them vulnerable to Covid-19.
All available doses will also now be shipped out, so second doses will no longer be held by the federal government.
That new policy of not holding vials back is something that the Biden administration said they would do when President Elect Joe Biden was sworn into office.
However, head doctors on both sides of the state line say it sounds great on paper, but right now, they need more of the vaccine.
"Even if the changes are occurring where folks over 65 and high risk are going to be eligible to get vaccinated, if you only have one out of 500 of those folks, it's going to be awhile before folks get vaccinated," Dr. Rex Archer, the Director of Health for Kansas City said.
All local health departments have information about the vaccine on their websites. Local health departments and pharmacies will be crucial in the rollout in the coming weeks and months.
