(CNN Español) — El Club León es el nuevo campeón del fútbol mexicano.
El equipo «esmeralda» venció 2-0 a Pumas de la UNAM en el partido de vuelta de la gran final del Torneo Guardianes 2020, disputado este domingo en el estadio León, en la ciudad de León, Guanajuato.
¡ LEÓN ES CAMPEÓN 🦁 ! Con marcador global de 3-1, @clubleonfc vence a @PumasMX en la #GranFinal de la #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/TQDxdVzuo7 — #LigaBBVAMX #Guard1anes2020 (@LigaBBVAMX) December 14, 2020
Los goles fueron anotados por el argentino Emmanuel Gigliotti y el colombiano Yairo Moreno.
En el partido de ida, jugado el jueves, el marcados había quedado 1-1.
Con este triunfo, el club esmeralda llega a ocho títulos del fútbol mexicano.
El partido se jugó sin público por las restricciones por coronavirus.
