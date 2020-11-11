(CNN Español) — Diego Armando Maradona fue dado de alta este miércoles en la tarde de la clínica Olivos en la provincia de Buenos Aires.
El astro del fútbol fue internado hace 9 días en ese centro médico argentino para ser operado de un hematoma subdural. La intervención fue exitosa, según su médico Leopoldo Luque. El especialista agregó que el exfutbolista pasará a cuidado médico ambulatorio bajo la vigilancia de un nuevo equipo interdisciplinario.
Con información de Hugo Correa
