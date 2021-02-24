Lawyers are still trying to locate the parents of 506 children who had been split from their families at the US-Mexico border by the Trump administration, according to a new court filing -- down from a month ago when attorneys were looking for the parents of 611 children.
Wednesday's filing is the first under the Biden administration, which is now responsible for the reunification of families separated at the US-Mexico border as a result of former President Donald Trump's controversial "zero tolerance" policy.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
