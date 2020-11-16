KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV5)--Lawyers for a woman convicted of a horrifying murder and kidnapping are trying to stop her scheduled execution.
Lisa Montgomery is scheduled to die by lethal injection on December 8. Her attorneys are mounting an 11th hour appeal and trying to stop the execution. Covid-19 is sited as the latest reason for the delay.
In US District court today, arguments were heard in a lawsuit seeking a preliminary injunction in Lisa Montgomery’s federal death penalty case. Montgomery’s attorneys claim they contracted the coronavirus after a prison visit and are need more time to prepare her clemency application.
Bobbie Jo Stinnett was eight months pregnant in December of 2004 when Montgomery strangled her, then cut the unborn baby from her womb. The baby was later recovered and returned to her family. She is now 16 years old.
No one disputes Lisa Montgomery is responsible for Stinnett’s death, in fact, she has confessed. A jury found her guilty and sentenced her to death.
But her attorneys point to mental illness and brain damage as reasons Montgomery should not be executed. Recently they have highlighted the extreme sexual abuse and torture Montgomery endured throughout her life.
Jurors heard testimony about the abuse during Montgomery’s trial, and felt the death penalty was appropriate in this case.
So far, President Donald Trump has ignored Montgomery’s supporters’ pleas to stop the execution. President-Elect Joe Biden has indicated he will halt federal executions.
