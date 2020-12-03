LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) - - The Lawrence School Board Thursday spent hours debating how they will decide whether and when kids should be in school or confined to remote learning.
At 10:45 p.m., more than four hours after their meeting began, they voted 5-to-1 to adopt the guidance issued by the Kansas State Department of Education but left open the possibility for adding modifications at their next meeting on December 14th.
Back in July, protestors stood outside district headquarters pleading for the district to stay remote. Eventually, by fall, the district moved to hybrid learning.
One sticking point at a previous board meeting involved the fact that the Douglas County criteria do not include incidence rate, which looks at positive cases compared to population.
The special meeting Thursday came after a proposal from the administration narrowly failed on November 23rd. That proposal was the follow the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department guidance supplemented with district-specific data on staffing availability and staff and student COVID-19 cases.
Three board members wanted to include incidence rate, which is included in the Kansas State Department of Education and Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidance.
Thursday, they considered adopting that instead.
The Douglas County guidance is based on three criteria:
• percent positive, which is positive tests as a percentage of those tested in the past 14 days.
• trend in new cases, up or down
• student absenteeism.
The state has two additional criteria:
• hospital capacity
• incidence rate, total positive cases in the past 14 days per 100,000 people
Several board members said they supported the change because of that last item. But some raised concerns about how the metrics are weighted. As currently written, each is weighted evenly.
Board member Shannon Kimball said district absenteeism data is flawed because students who are currently in the hybrid model and sick on their remote days are not counted as absent despite essentially being home sick.
Board president Kelly Jones agreed with her concern about the absenteeism data. At one point in the hours-long meeting, some suggested that absenteeism be excluded, and the decisions made on just the other four criteria, but Kimball argued that incidence rate should also be weighted more heavily than the rest.
Kimball was the only board member to vote down the ultimate winning proposition, which attempted to address some of the concerns by directing the superintendent to do additional research and come back with his findings for a possible vote on modifications. It was carefully worded to not make decisions without input from county public health officials.
In more detail, the motion passed was as follows;
• Adopt the Kansas Department of Education gating criteria;
• Direct the superintendent to review the absenteeism metric to determine if more accurate data can be developed;
• Direct the superintendent to consult with the county health department to determine if it would be appropriate to weight any of the metrics more heavily than others.
He was directed to report back to the board on December 14th, at which point they could vote on a modified version of the state guidance.
Based on current Douglas County data, and how the state guidance applies that data, Lawrence schools would still be in hybrid learning mode, not fully emote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.