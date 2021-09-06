A 13 year-old boy in Leavenworth is missing his lawnmower, a gift he received after his leg was amputated last year.
Police have a suspect in custody, but not the stolen lawnmower.
The lawnmower means a lot to Leeland Williams, considering the Leavenworth community came together to raise the money for it, after he lost his leg in a mowing accident.
What some might call a chore, Williams calls one of his biggest passions: lawncare.
“I do it mainly because I like it. And you can only mow your own yard so many times. Why not do other people’s and you can mow every day of the week,” he said.
Manual labor, tools, and big machines have always fascinated Leeland. He even had a John Deere birthday party when he was younger.
A mowing accident last summer that caused the amputation of his leg didn’t change anything.
Once he found a well-fitting prosthetic, Williams was back to mowing lawns and moving on with his life.
“It’s just something I enjoyed. I just didn’t want to get it out of my life, and sometimes I want to like to inspire other people,” he said.
When the community raised money for him to purchase all new lawn equipment, Williams started his own small lawn business.
It was all put to a halt last Tuesday, when the equipment was stolen in broad daylight from his mother, Brittane Nauss’s driveway.
Leavenworth Police posted ring doorbell video of the getaway on their Facebook page.
“It was a zero turn mower, a weed eater, a blower, and a gas tank that was full. They were all sitting together,” Nauss said. “it was a 30 minute window. Nobody was home and they just, I’d like to think just took a moment of opportunity and weren’t watching us or anything, and just took it.”
Nauss says it was scary to watch her son get on a mower again after his accident, but now she just couldn’t be more proud.
“I think that’s every parent’s fear that somethings going to stop your child from being happy and doing things that they love. And his accident did not stop him, but a thief did. And that’s what breaks my heart,” she said.
Leeland is confident he’ll be back mowing soon. He’s considers himself pretty lucky after all he’s been through in the last year.
“It’s been kind of hectic but you have to look at the good side, and somebody is always having a worse day than you,” he said.
